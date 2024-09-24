KUWAIT CITY: With the Central Agency for Public Tenders nearing the finalization of bid prices for companies that meet the requirements of the road maintenance procedure documents, informed sources within the Ministry of Public Works have indicated to Al-Rai that contracts with the winning companies are expected to be signed before the end of October. This is in preparation for the commencement of maintenance operations by mid-November.

The sources clarified that once the Central Tenders Agency approves the final bid prices for eligible companies during the negotiation session scheduled for today, the ministry will forward the agency’s approval to the Audit Bureau to obtain its final consent. This step is necessary before signing the contracts by late October, in line with government directives to expedite road maintenance procedures.

As for the expected start date for companies to begin major maintenance work, some companies have confirmed their readiness to begin within a week of signing the contract, while others have requested varying timeframes of up to a month after the contract signing to initiate the maintenance work.

