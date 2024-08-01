KUWAIT-- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) affirmed on Wednesday the ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kuwait Air Transport on rescheduling flights to and from Beirut through Kuwait's International Airport.

DCGA said in a press release that the rescheduling comes in light of the escalation in Lebanon, as well as to ensure the passengers safety, noting that any new updates will be announced later.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).