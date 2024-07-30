Muscat: In a significant advancement for Oman’s public transport infrastructure, Towell Auto Centre (TAC), the official distributor for Kinglong buses in Oman has proudly completed the delivery of 15 cutting-edge buses to A1 Sumri Transport. Kinglong is a premier global manufacturer of commercial vehicles.

This pivotal event was marked by a significant handover ceremony attended by Salim Mohamed Al Harthy, Chairman of A1 Sumri Transport, and distinguished senior management officials from Al Sumri Transport, Towell Auto Centre LLC and King Long Buses - China.

Kinglong, known for its dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability, has reinforced its leadership in the industry with these advanced buses.

The vehicles are fitted with sophisticated technologies that adhere to OPAL (Oman Society for Petroleum Services) standards, ensuring enhanced safety and comfort.

Features include a Lane Departure Warning System, Front Collision Braking System and Driver Fatigue Warning System integrated to elevate travel safety. Additionally, the buses boast a 360-degree Panoramic View System and Facial Recognition Detection System, further augmenting security and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, these buses are equipped with ABS/EBS/ESC braking functions, a Wi-Fi device, and other innovative systems like Intelligent Vehicle Monitoring Systems (IVMS), and Driver Fatigue Monitoring Systems (DFMS).

These features collectively set a new benchmark in the transportation sector ensuring that Kinglong buses meet the highest standards of safety and comfort.

The handover signifies Kinglong’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the travel experience in Oman and the broader GCC region.

The collaboration with Al Sumri Transport is in line with the escalating demands of the regional transport sector catering to a diverse clientele including oil and gas, government, education, and aviation sectors.

Salim Mohamed Al Harthy, Chairman of Al Sumri Transport, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “Integrating Kinglong buses into our fleet significantly boosts our service capabilities, symbolising safety, efficiency, comfort, Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), and IHTIMAM systems. Al Sumri Transport has successfully Completed 33 free LTI within Oil & Gas industry in Oman. This initiative is in line with our mission to offer premium transport services throughout Oman.”

Riyadh Ali Sultan, General Manager of Towell Auto Centre, the official distributor for Kinglong buses in Oman, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “Our alliance with Al Sumri Transport reflects our mutual dedication to superior transport solutions. These buses not only satisfy the dynamic needs of our passengers but also contribute significantly to Oman’s socio-economic progress.”

This ceremony emphasised Kinglong’s role in modernising Oman’s public transportation, setting new standards for quality and sustainability. This partnership guarantees Al Sumri Transport’s continuous access to top-quality buses, bolstering its operational efficiency and compliance with strict environmental and safety standards.

The delivery of these 15 Kinglong buses to Al Sumri Transport represents a significant stride in the evolution of a more efficient, safe, and sustainable public transport system in Oman, symbolising progress and a commitment to excellence, and heralding a new era of quality and innovation in the regional transport sector.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

