Italy-based Salcef Group has established a public-private company, with a majority stake, in partnership with the Egyptian National Railways (ENR), according to a press release on January 15th.

The new company will focus on developing railway infrastructure in Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir said.

Under the 25-year partnership, the company aims to upgrade 2,500 kilometers of tracks and 1,750 switches.

Valeriano Salciccia, CEO of Salcef Group, stated: “The agreement represents an important step in consolidating Salcef’s role as a key player in the development of railway infrastructure in Egypt.”

The Italian group has been operating in the Arab Republic since 2011, completing strategic projects such as the renewal of over 340 kilometers of tracks on the Cairo-Aswan and Cairo-Alexandria lines.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).