ABU DHABI – Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, highlighted the pivotal role of the high-speed train, unveiled today, in bolstering the UAE's economic growth.

Over the next five decades, this ambitious project is anticipated to contribute significantly to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with an estimated contribution of AED145 billion, he said.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during a press conference held at Etihad Rail HQ, Al Shehhi emphasised that the high-speed rail network, connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will not only facilitate rapid and convenient travel but also serve as a catalyst for enhanced economic and social integration.

The network will encompass six strategically located stations: Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and stations in proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the Jaddaf area in Dubai.

Al Shehhi further elaborated that the high-speed rail system, operating entirely on electric power, aligns seamlessly with the UAE's national commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. This initiative will make a substantial contribution towards achieving the objectives outlined in the “UAE Net Zero 2050' Strategic Initiative.

He also confirmed the successful completion of the tendering process for the high-speed rail project contracts and the subsequent approval of the network designs. This milestone underscores Etihad Rail's unwavering dedication to the successful implementation of this transformative project.

Al Shehhi further emphasised that the company will assume full responsibility for the development, implementation, and operation of this ambitious undertaking, marking a historic milestone in the evolution of transportation within the UAE.

“The UAE has consistently demonstrated its leadership in spearheading significant infrastructure projects, solidifying its position as a global frontrunner in the transportation and infrastructure sectors.”

Concurrently with the unveiling of the high-speed rail project, Al Shehhi presented details regarding the inaugural passenger train fleet for the UAE. Designed to accommodate approximately 400 passengers, this fleet will incorporate dedicated family-friendly amenities. Furthermore, the initial four passenger train stations – located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah – will be strategically integrated with existing metro and bus networks to provide a seamless and comprehensive multimodal transportation experience.

He underscored the profound significance of this new project and the introduction of the first passenger train fleet in elevating the UAE's stature as a global leader in smart transportation.

“This achievement is a direct result of the UAE's unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable transportation ecosystem and modernising its infrastructure through the strategic deployment of cutting-edge technological solutions. Ultimately, this initiative will contribute to a significant enhancement in the quality of life for all residents and visitors to the UAE.”