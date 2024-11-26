Gulf Warehousing Company, a leading logistics group in the region, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GWC Energy Services, has signed a deal with Saudi Offshore Fabrication Company (OFC) to develop 100,000 sq m of Grade ‘A’ logistics facilities at Ras Al Khair Industrial Port.

Under this agreement, GWC Energy Services will develop OFC’s storage and logistics facilities, leveraging its expertise in logistics and energy supply chain solutions to ensure the facilities are optimized to serve the clients’ needs.

"This collaboration represents a significant step in our expansion strategy and reinforces our commitment to strengthening our footprint in the Saudi market. Recently, GWC has also signed a head of Terms with GFH Financial Group (GFH) to develop 200,000 sq m of Grade ‘A’ logistics facilities across key locations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam," stated Matthew Kearns, Deputy CEO of GWC, after signing the deal with Engineer Fahhad Alharbi, the Chief Executive Officer of OFC.

"Combining the expertise of GWC Energy Services with the capabilities of OFC will drive operational excellence and efficiency," noted Kearns.

"This collaboration also underscores our dedication to strengthening our regional presence through strategic partnerships with leading companies, further cementing our position as a leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider across the region," he added.

Established in 2022, OFC emerged as the first Saudi company specializing in manufacturing offshore rigs and providing comprehensive offshore logistics support to drilling contractors, offshore platforms, and subsea pipeline projects for Saudi Aramco and other key players in the Gulf region.

Funded by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures and the Saudi Social Development Bank, OFC is strategically positioned at Ras Al-Khair Port, proximate to the world’s largest offshore field “Safaniyah,” and the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, the largest full-service marine yard in the Middle East.

Alharbi said its partnership with GWC Energy Services was a strategic move that aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which seeks to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe together.

It also paves the way for delivering world-class supply chain solutions and services within the energy sector, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

