Qatar - Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), one of the leading logistics providers in the Mena region, has announced the launch of a cutting-edge logistics hub at Ras Laffan, dedicated to servicing the country’s vital oil and gas industry.

This new facility has been developed to support the continued growth and development of Qatar’s energy sector, particularly with the implementation of the North Field Expansion Project - the world’s largest LNG project currently under construction - in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritises the Optimum exploitation of hydrocarbon resources.

The expansive hub boasts an indoor bulk storage warehouse covering more than 5,300 sq m which is fully air-conditioned and with a 25-tonne overhead crane, said GWC in a statement.

Additionally, an indoor racked storage distribution centre (DC) offers thousands of pallet locations.

According to GWC, the facility also includes five workshops, each spanning 1,000 sq m and equipped with drive-in facilities and 10-tonne overhead cranes with a 20-m span – ensuring seamless handling of heavy equipment and machinery.

Another key highlight of the hub is its 14,000-sq-m heavy-duty interlocked laydown yard, equipped with comprehensive drainage, lighting, and fencing, providing secure and versatile outdoor storage solutions, it stated.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, said this state-of-the-art hub represents a significant milestone for GWC as we continue to expand our capabilities and cater to the unique needs of Qatar’s oil and gas sector.

"Our investment in this facility underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting the nation’s energy sector," he stated.

Acting Group CEO Matthew Kearns, highlighting the strategic importance of the hub, said: "The Ras Laffan hub is tailored to provide efficient, reliable, and scalable logistics solutions to the oil and gas industry. With cutting-edge facilities and technology, we are poised to enhance operational efficiencies and support the complex logistics needs of our clients in this critical sector."

"This facility is a testament to GWC’s proactive approach in fostering the growth of Qatar’s energy sector, in harmony with Qatar National Vision 2030, while further reinforcing its ongoing comprehensive expansion strategy," stated Kearns.

The Ras Laffan hub further cements GWC’s position as a logistics leader in the Mena region and globally, offering comprehensive solutions that drive efficiency and growth for Qatar’s key industries, he added.

