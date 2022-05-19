SHARJAH: Gulftainer, the largest privately owned, independent port management and logistics company globally, has accomplished record-breaking operational excellence by handling 4,000 steel pipes within four hours. The cargo was discharged in the Port of Umm Qasr and transported to the Umm Qasr Logistics Centre (UQLC) where it will be stored until customs cleared and collected by the customer.

Gulftainer operates a container terminal ICT in the port, located in southern Iraq alongside Gulftainer’s logistical arm Momentum, operates Umm Qasr Logistics Centre (UQLC).

Peter Richards, CEO of Gulftainer, said, "Our Iraqi affiliate UQIC performed exceptionally well, demonstrating speed, professionalism, accuracy, and competence as they handled this extensive consignment within record time. The achievement is an example of the standard of work carried out by this highly motivated and professional team in Iraq who are ready to offer exceptional and adaptable handling, storage, and logistical solutions to benefit customers throughout the supply chain."

The UQLC, which covers an area of 750,000 sqm, has been developed just to the north of Umm Qasr Port and is ideally placed to provide all types of port-related services. It is a fully integrated logistics centre with facilities offering value-added services, including cargo transportation from the port, cargo handling, warehouse facilities, consolidation, de-consolidation, sorting, stripping, and stuffing of loads in/ out of containers, and verification, packaging, labelling and other logistic services.



