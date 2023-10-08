GFH Partners, a DIFC based subsidiary of GFH Financial Group, has completed the acquisition of a $150 million diversified and multifaceted logistics and industrial portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that include assets in the UAE as well.

The portfolio combines stabilized income-yielding assets and development opportunities that are located in strategic logistics zones and industrial areas in the key cities of Riyadh and Dubai, said a statement from GFH Partners.

The portfolio has a mix of light industrial and cold storage facilities, as well as a variety of distribution and warehousing assets that are let to a diversified mix of high calibre, blue chip, international and regional tenants, it stated.

Announcing the key acquisition, CEO Nael Mustafa said the opportunity to invest in Saudi based logistics is driven by the growth of KSA’s non-oil sector GDP which is expected to grow by 5.9% in 2023 and more than 4% in 2023.

Similarly, the UAE’s economy anticipates a 3% growth in 2023 followed by a 4% growth the following year, driven by non-oil sectors as well.

The continued strength of Dubai’s position as a logistics hub is driven by continued strong demand for container and trade volumes in the key zones of Jebel Ali, Dubai South, and Dubai Investment Park, he stated.

"Combining high-quality, income-generating facilities and development opportunities, the acquisition is well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from the current expansion of the GCC logistics sector - particularly in Saudi Arabia, where the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is driving the rapid modernization and development of the country’s transportation and logistics industry to diversify its economy and shift its dependency away from the oil industry," remarked Mustafa.

"It also leverages GFH Partners’ deep global experience in the sector that has seen us build an exceptional capability and portfolio of blue-chip assets across the GCC, US, UK and Europe," he added.

In addition to the existing portfolio, the GFH Partners’ GCC logistics platform includes development plans for logistics and light industrial facilities, in partnership with leading local developers, to enable GFH Partners and its investors to capitalize on the continued growth forecasted.

The increased retail sales, e-commerce trends, conversion from old to newer and higher quality facilities, and more importantly Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has triggered the Kingdom’s recent announcement of its logistics master plan which calls for the development of 59 logistics centres, with a total area of more than 100 million sq m across the country.

Since introducing its Vision 2030 in 2016, Saudi Arabia has financed more than $1 trillion in real estate and infrastructure developments in preparation for upcoming initiatives to position the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub.

Furthermore, opportunities for growth will also be bolstered by recent agreements reached at the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit in September 2023, whereby Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, and the US will establish shipping and railway links to connect Europe, the Middle East, and India.

Further to this acquisition, Mustafa said GFH Partners aims to rapidly expand its GCC logistics real estate platform to SR1 billion ($250 million) over the next 12-18 months, building on growth from favourable demographics, positive momentum in capital markets, and government initiatives to bolster their logistics industries, with Saudi Arabia set to become a key global logistics hub.

"Globally, we have successfully acquired more than 50 logistics assets in six countries across three continents. It has deep sector expertise and specialist capabilities and is affiliated to UK-based Roebuck, a leading pan-European asset management company focusing on the UK and European logistics, having transacted over €2.5 billion since its formation in 2009," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).