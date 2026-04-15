Gallega Global Logistics, a multi-sector integrated logistics service provider and a subsidiary of Ghassan Aboud Holding and EasyLease, has launched a new 1 million sq ft secure Finished Vehicles Hub in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), set to go live in May.

The facility is designed to support the growing demand for automotive storage and supply chain resilience across the region, with capacity for up to 6,500 vehicles.

Located to serve regional and international trade flows, the hub offers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for vehicle logistics. It is particularly suited for vehicles delayed at ports, in transit between cities, or requiring temporary storage before onward distribution.

The hub features a light Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) setup, full CCTV monitoring, 24/7 on-ground security, and an advanced Yard Management System (YMS) that provides VIN-level inventory visibility. This ensures real-time tracking, operational transparency, and optimized hub utilization.

“Our investment in this facility reflects our commitment to growth and to building future-ready supply chain infrastructure,” said Sara Rachid, CEO of Gallega Global Logistics. “We are creating a centralized, secure, and technology-enabled environment that allows our clients to manage their automotive inventory with confidence and flexibility.”

“Our new JAFZA hub represents a major step forward in automotive logistics for the region,” added Kareem Bahgat, General Manager – Automotive Logistics at Gallega Global Logistics. “By combining advanced technology, secure storage, and integrated value-added services, we offer our clients a single, streamlined point of contact for managing vehicle flows. This not only improves efficiency but also provides peace of mind for all stakeholders across the supply chain.”

In addition to storage, the hub offers value-added services such as PDI (pre-dispatch inspection), maintenance support, and loading and lashing of vehicles for container export. This reduces the need for multiple touchpoints and minimizes significant additional investments by clients.

The hub is further supported by Gallega’s integrated fleet of car carriers and recovery vehicles, enabling seamless inbound and outbound vehicle movements under a single point of contact. This approach reduces complexity and enhances operational efficiency for customers.

Beyond automotive logistics, Gallega Global Logistics continues to expand its broader supply chain capabilities across multiple sectors. The company is actively developing alternative trade routes and cross-border solutions, connecting key regional hubs including Jeddah, Sohar, Salalah, and Aqaba. With smooth transportation links, Gallega is strengthening its ability to move assets efficiently across markets.

With cross-trade capabilities from anywhere to anywhere, Gallega Global Logistics is positioning itself as a flexible and reliable logistics partner for both automotive and non-automotive sectors.

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