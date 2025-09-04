Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world’s largest express transportation company, has launched its first dedicated flight into Saudi Arabia, connecting the Kingdom with the United States and Europe.

This makes FedEx the first express logistics provider to offer a nonstop route from West to the Kingdom, the company said.

This milestone enhances access to global trade lanes and supports the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, facilitate trade, and elevate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics powerhouse.

Operating six times per week, the new flight connects the Americas and Europe to Riyadh, with onward connections to Guangzhou and Shanghai, using a B777 freighter. From Riyadh, shipments destined for the Northern Gulf markets are further distributed via the FedEx air and Middle East Road Network. The service enables Saudi-based businesses and SMEs to access time-efficient and reliable imports from key global markets through express and economy solutions. It is especially valuable for time-sensitive deliveries in critical sectors.

Awad Al-Sulami, General Authority of Civil Aviation’s Vice President for Economic Regulations and Cargo, said: “FedEx investment in its flight operations to the Kingdom reflects the commitment of global partners in helping to increase the competitiveness of our aviation sector support the ambition of Saudi Vision 2030.”

“This new flight is a strategic expansion of our global network, extending our connectivity through the Middle East and further increasing resilience and flexibility of our worldwide operations”, said Richard Smith, chief operating officer, International, and chief executive officer, Airline, FedEx. “It reflects our commitment to expanding trade lanes that align with our customers’ evolving needs. As we continue to grow and adapt our network, this connection ensures our customers can operate with greater speed and confidence in an increasingly dynamic trade environment.”

“By bolstering Saudi Arabia’s connectivity, we are empowering businesses across the Kingdom to compete more effectively on the global landscape and integrate seamlessly into international supply chains,” said Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, India Subcontinent, and Africa. “This milestone emphasizes our continued investment in accelerating economic growth and advancing the Kingdom’s ambitions to become a leading logistics hub. The launch of this flight, alongside our enhanced customs clearance and pickup and delivery capabilities, marks a pivotal step in deepening our long-term presence in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia’s air cargo sector is growing rapidly, with volumes reaching 0.92 million tons in 2024 and projected to nearly triple to 2.45 million tons by 2033, highlighting strong demand for reliable, trade-enabling logistics solutions. In addition to expanding connectivity, the dedicated freighter provides added convenience for bulky, oversized, palletized, or heavy shipments, and is equipped to handle temperature-controlled and dangerous goods. This supports the specialised needs of high-growth and regulated industries such as energy, manufacturing, mining, healthcare, and automotive. - TradeArabia News Service

