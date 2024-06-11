More than 100 global brands are expected to take part in a major electric vehicle industry show in Sharjah next year.

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has signed a partnership agreement with MIE Events to launch the Middle East Electric Vehicle Show (MEEVS) in 2025 at the Centre.

The event aims to highlight the future of sustainable transportation, showcasing the latest models in electric, hydrogen, and hybrid vehicles and electric bikes, alongside cutting-edge solutions and technologies in the electric transport sector.

The show will help bolster the presence of electric vehicle manufacturers in the UAE markets and accelerate the pace of EV adoption, thereby helping to reduce the transportation sector’s carbon footprint, said a statement.

The signing ceremony took place at the ECS headquarters and was attended by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and David Wang, Chairman and CEO of MIE Events, along with officials from both parties. The show dates have not been announced yet.

Al Midfa noted that the partnership agreement to organise the exhibition is a strategic move to keep pace with global shifts in sustainable technology and its new industrial applications in transportation.

The exhibition will feature components and systems of electric vehicles such as motors, electronic control units, and battery management systems, with participation from providers of charging services and integrated renewable energy solutions, highlighting developments in the EV industry in general.

Al Midfa hoped that MEEVS 2025 will serve as an important platform for EV manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and experts to discuss and showcase the latest innovations in this field, providing an opportunity to exchange experiences and insights and build strategic partnerships that drive progress in the region’s EV sector.

Wang said the partnership between MIE Events and Expo Sharjah is a pivotal step towards promoting sustainable technology and presenting the latest innovations in the EV sector.

