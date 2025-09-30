Adhraa Almansoori, Director of Public Policy and Sustainability at Etihad Rail, affirmed that the project to supply the Al Ghuwaifat freight terminal with renewable solar energy will be completed by the end of 2025.

This will make it the first solar-powered project within the Etihad Rail network, with plans to extend clean energy supply to the remaining stations in the next phase.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the opening of the second edition of the Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference for railways, transport, and infrastructure, which kicked off today in Abu Dhabi, Almansoori said that railways are among the most sustainable modes of transportation compared to others, aligning with the UAE’s vision for climate neutrality and adoption of best sustainability practices.

She added that estimates indicate that by 2050, Etihad Rail will contribute to reducing land transport sector emissions by up to 21%, equivalent to about 8.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

She pointed out that since last year, the company has started issuing certificates to its customers confirming the scale of carbon emission reductions achieved by using rail transport services instead of conventional means. Some customers, she noted, have managed to cut their emissions by as much as 70%.

The Ghuweifat freight terminal serves as a key hub for facilitating seamless cross-border operations. With its strategic location at the border with Saudi Arabia, the terminal is uniquely positioned to accelerate sustainable logistics solutions regionally, aligning with Etihad Rail’s objectives to foster more eco-friendly freight operations