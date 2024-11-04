Egypt is set to launch an international tender in mid-2025 for the construction of its sixth metro line, a project estimated to cost around $3 billion, an unnamed government source told Asharq Business.

The planned 34-kilometer metro line is designed to connect northern Cairo to southern districts, spanning 26 stations.

Companies bidding for the project will be required to present a financing package from European institutions to cover the foreign currency portion of the work, which includes electrical and mechanical systems, signaling, communications, central control, ticket gates, and future train procurements.

The National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), responsible for the civil engineering aspects, will cover the local costs, payable in Egyptian pounds.

Construction of the sixth metro line is projected to begin in 2027, with a phased development planned over an eight-year period.

