Egypt - The Holding Company for Roads, Bridges, and Land Transportation Projects, a state-owned entity affiliated with Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, is seeking to win railway development projects worth approximately $500 million in Iraq, unnamed sources in the know told Asharq Business.

The Egyptian company is in talks with the Iraqi government to modernize the railway infrastructure.

The company has already submitted its technical and financial offers as part of Iraq’s recent announcement of a series of railway projects.

This initiative is part of Iraq's broader $100 billion allocation over three years to upgrade its infrastructure, including significant improvements to its railway network.

The final outcome of these discussions is expected to be determined by March 2025.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).