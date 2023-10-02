President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has instructed the government to finish the development projects at ports, railways, and roads by 2025.

On Sunday, at the “Story of A Nation between Vision and Achievement” conference in the New Administrative Capital, President Al-Sisi said: “We are aiming to complete the development of the port of Alexandria and other ports, and the projects to develop railways and roads in 2025, not 2030.”

Al-Sisi warned that building is always harder than destroying, saying, “We must close any loophole that could be exploited by those who use modern war systems to demolish states because modern war does not depend on direct attack from abroad, which has huge consequences.

He said that the government’s measures aim to protect national security, despite the high costs they incur under difficult circumstances.

The president said that the state has provided alternative housing for unplanned areas for EGP 85bn to give families living in unplanned areas decent housing and a decent life.

He said that the government spent EGP 10trn on projects only, because Egyptian companies carried out those projects with investments that could have reached EGP 30trn “if they were done by foreign companies.

In another context, President Al-Sisi praised the role of judicial authorities and bodies in consolidating and protecting constitutional principles, upholding the rule of law, and safeguarding the rights of citizens, to achieve justice and contribute to enhancing stability and social peace.

He stressed that the state is keen on the independence of the judiciary and non-interference in its affairs as a well-established approach, along with the continuous effort to develop, modernize, and enhance its capabilities, in line with the current developments and changes, and conduct its procedures with the required speed.

This came during President Al-Sisi’s meeting on Sunday with members of the Supreme Judicial Council, in the presence of Justice Minister Omar Marwan.

Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesperson of the presidency, stated that the president congratulated and appreciated the judges of Egypt on the occasion of the celebration of the Egyptian Judiciary Day, which coincides with the first of October.

The spokesperson added that the minister of justice expressed gratitude and appreciation for the ongoing attention and development of the judicial system.

Marwan praised the achievements made in this regard and also reviewed the measures taken to speed up the completion of cases and achieve justice, and the measures taken for technical development in various entities and judicial bodies.

The members of the Supreme Judicial Council also stressed the continuation of work in the context of consolidating the principles of justice and the rule of law, recognizing the vital role played by the judiciary in building and protecting society and achieving justice and equality for all citizens.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).