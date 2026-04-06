The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has announced the arrival of the vessel MV PAROSHIP at East Port Said Port, marking the largest dry bulk carrier ever to berth at an Egyptian port. The ship arrived on Sunday from Mauritania and docked at the Sky Ports multipurpose terminal, underscoring the port’s advancing operational capacity and infrastructure readiness to handle ultra-large vessels.

The MV PAROSHIP is carrying an estimated 180,000 tonnes of cargo, surpassing the capacity of previously received Capesize vessels, which typically handled up to around 165,000 tonnes. Measuring approximately 292 metres in length and 45 metres in width, the vessel’s successful berthing highlights the port’s sufficient draft depth, the efficiency of its berths, and the operational preparedness of the Sky Ports terminal.

Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of SCZONE, said the vessel’s arrival reflects the advanced state of infrastructure, technical capability, and operational efficiency achieved across the zone’s ports. He noted that these facilities are now equipped to accommodate mega vessels in line with the highest international standards, signalling growing confidence among global shipping lines in East Port Said Port despite ongoing global economic pressures and supply chain disruptions.

He added that the milestone aligns with SCZONE’s broader strategy to develop its ports as part of an integrated logistics ecosystem, aimed at enhancing supply chain resilience and sustainability while reinforcing Egypt’s position as a competitive regional and global trade hub. The Authority, he said, remains committed to continued investment and infrastructure upgrades to meet evolving international trade demands.

Tarek Hussein, Chairperson of Sky Ports, described the berthing of MV PAROSHIP as a landmark achievement not only for the terminal but for Egypt’s port sector overall. He pointed to the company’s additional investments of $15m in advanced German-made Gottwald cranes, aimed at reducing vessel turnaround times, boosting terminal capacity, and enabling the handling of vessels of this scale for the first time in Egypt.

Hussein added that the development reflects the strength and readiness of East Port Said Port’s infrastructure, as well as its capability to efficiently manage high-volume cargo operations. The milestone is expected to enhance key performance indicators, including throughput capacity, operational efficiency, and the port’s attractiveness to major global shipping lines.

The arrival of MV PAROSHIP is notable not only for its size but also because it represents a new class of ultra-large dry bulk carriers not previously received at Egyptian ports. These vessels are specifically designed to transport massive cargo volumes, with MV PAROSHIP ranking among the largest operating in the global dry bulk shipping sector.

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