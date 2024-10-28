DUBAI - The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for the Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, one of Dubai’s key intersections, connecting Sheikh Zayed Road with five main streets: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street. The project will cost AED696.414 million.

The scope of the project includes constructing five bridges spanning a total of 5,000 metres and converting the existing roundabout into a surface intersection to improve the flow of traffic inbound from Sheikh Zayed Road to 2nd December Street and the southbound traffic from Al Mustaqbal Street to Sheikh Zayed Road.

It will also facilitate free-flowing traffic from 2nd December Street (Jumeirah and Al Satwa) to Al Majles Street, leading to Al Mustaqbal Street (serving DWTC and DIFC), and from Sheikh Rashid Street to Deira. Additionally, the project will ensure a smooth traffic flow on the upper-level bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, stated, "The Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project is part of a broader development plan that also includes the Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project, which will be awarded this November. This project will double the intersection's capacity, cut the delay time from 12 minutes to 90 seconds, and shorten the travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from six minutes to just one minute."

He continued, "The project serves various key locations, including DWTC, the region’s largest venue for events and international exhibitions for over 40 years, hosting major events such as GITEX, Arabian Travel Market, Arab Health, and Gulfood Exhibitions, among others. The project also serves DIFC, a leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, as well as communities like Zabeel, Al Satwa, Karama, Jafiliya, and Mankhool, benefiting more than half a million residents and visitors."

The project includes the construction of five bridges providing free-flowing traffic in various directions. A two-lane bridge will be constructed on the upper level, extending 1,000 metres from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street towards Deira, with a capacity of 3,000 vehicles per hour. Two two-lane bridges extending 2,000 metres will connect Sheikh Rashid Street with 2nd December Street, with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour. Additionally, two two-lane bridges extending 2,000 metres from Al Majles Street to 2nd December Street will connect Al Mustaqbal Street with 2nd December Street, with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour.

Al Tayer added, "The DWTC Roundabout Development Project is being undertaken concurrently with another road development project in the area. RTA has recently awarded the contract for the Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project, which includes upgrading four major intersections and constructing bridges spanning 4,300 metres, along with roads extending 14 km. This project serves residential and new development areas with a projected population of over 420,000 people by 2030. It is expected to reduce travel time from 20 minutes to five minutes and improve traffic flow by 75 percent. Additionally, the project coincides with the opening of all phases of the Al Khail Road Development Project, which includes constructing bridges extending 3,300 metres and widening lanes across 6,820 metres at seven different locations along Al Khail Road. This project is expected to reduce travel time by 30 percent and increase the capacity of current intersections and bridges by approximately 19,600 vehicles per hour."