With petrol prices in the UAE increasing by nearly 50 fils for July 2022, taxi fares in Dubai and Sharjah have gone up.

Dubai

Confirming that taxi fares have been increased in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) told Khaleej Times that the change is “based on the fluctuating fuel prices in the local market and calculated based on fuel usage per km”.

This means that the base fare of Dh12 of taxis remains unchanged in Dubai. “We have implemented a forethought increase without any impact on the opening/booking fare charges,” the RTA statement added.

According to taxi drivers, the per-km charge has increased by more than 20 fils.

In response to a customer’s query, Careem said Hala taxi fare per km has been changed from Dh1.98 to Dh2.19 “due to the hike in fuel prices”.

Sharjah

In Sharjah, the minimum fare has increased from Dh13.50 to Dh17.50, according to taxi drivers. A Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) call centre agent said the fare starts at Dh7, with a per-km rate of Dh1.62. The minimum amount to be paid at the end of a trip is Dh17.50.

The SRTA had earlier said that taxi fares in Sharjah may increase or decrease every month based on the fuel prices announced by the UAE Ministry of Energy. The UAE's fuel price committee announces fuel prices at the end of every month. This means that the minimum taxi fare in Sharjah would increase if fuel prices go up, and vice-versa.

Buses, Dubai Metro

Fares on other public transport modes in Dubai have not been increased despite the rise in fuel prices.

Dubai’s RTA said it provides various public transportation modes like Dubai Metro and Tram, public buses and “an integrated marine transport system, which all cover most of Dubai’s geographical area”.

“In addition, the public buses provide an intercity service to other emirates,” the statement added.

In Sharjah, some passengers who regularly take the bus to Dubai reported a Dh3 increase in fares. They said they paid Dh20 instead of Dh17 after July 1.

Uber

As Khaleej Times reported earlier, American mobility service provider Uber Technologies has hiked its UAE fares. The ride-hailing application would charge as much as 11 per cent extra for some trips, it said in an e-mail to customers.

