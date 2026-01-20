Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has invited consultancy firms to submit bids for the design contract of the next extension of the Route 2020 Metro line, reinforcing the emirate’s long-term strategy to expand its public transport network and improve connectivity to major growth hubs.

The proposed extension will run from the existing Expo 2020 Metro Station to the West Terminal of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), the future centrepiece of Dubai’s aviation and logistics ecosystem. The new stretch will be approximately 3 km and will include two new stations, a MEED report said.

The RTA issued the invitation to bid earlier this month, with submissions due by mid-March, the report said. The authority is expected to oversee the project’s planning, design coordination and integration with Dubai Metro’s existing infrastructure, in line with its wider mandate to develop sustainable and efficient mobility solutions across the emirate.

The Route 2020 line currently spans 15 km and branches off the Red Line at Jebel Ali Metro Station. It includes 11.8 km of elevated track and 3.2 km of underground tunnels, serving a total of seven stations—five elevated and two underground—connecting key residential, commercial and exhibition areas to the Dubai Metro network.

The proposed extension to Al Maktoum International Airport aligns with Dubai’s broader transport and urban development plans, particularly as the airport is earmarked to become the world’s largest upon full completion. RTA has previously stated that integrating mass transit with major aviation, logistics and residential developments is central to reducing road congestion and supporting sustainable growth.

Beyond the Route 2020 extension, Dubai’s metro expansion plans are expected to continue over the long term, with RTA evaluating further network extensions and new lines to serve emerging communities and economic zones. These plans form part of the emirate’s wider vision to increase the share of public transport and smart mobility solutions in daily travel across Dubai.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).