Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled its Digital Strategy 2023-2030, with 82 projects and initiatives at a total investment of AED1.6 billion.

The strategy aims to strengthen RTA’s global leadership in digital transformation, optimising the use of data, and constructing a digital infrastructure that is 100 percent agile and scalable.

Key goals of the digital strategy include enabling 100 percent fintech-driven mobility, increasing digital service adoption to 95 percent, digitising the skill set of RTA’s employees to as much as 100 percent, and developing 50 artificial intelligence use cases.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Directors said it was progressing steadily in employing modern and advanced technologies, undertaking digital transformation projects, and harnessing all resources to offer innovative and quality-driven services.

In formulating RTA’s digital strategy, careful consideration was given to aligning it with the strategic directions of the emirate, RTA’s Strategic Plan 2024-2030, and Dubai Digital Strategy.

The strategy focuses on enhancing collaboration with partners, undertaking projects advocating emerging technologies to accelerate the pace and impact of future digital transformation, and optimising the investment in data.

The plan is structured around six key pillars: people happiness, quality digital services, data intelligence, integrated digital operations, excellence in asset management, and innovation and partnerships, said Al Tayer.

The implementation of the digital strategy will be carried over four phases spanning seven years. The Preparatory Phase encompasses the completion of seven projects, estimated at AED 466 million, it stated.

The First Phase involves 62 projects valued at AED 829 million, the Second Phase includes 10 projects valued at AED 249 million, and the Third Phase involves 3 projects with a budget of AED 100 million, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).