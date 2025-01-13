Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened the second bridge within Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project.

This newly constructed bridge facilitates traffic flow from the intersection of Al Mina Street and Sheikh Rashid Road to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Sheikh Rashid Road. The bridge spans 605 m, comprising two lanes with a designed capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project encompasses the construction of four bridges with a total length of 3.1 km and a combined capacity of about 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes, RTA said.

The first bridge was opened in December 2024. It facilitates traffic flow from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Sheikh Rashid Road towards Al Mina Street and the Falcon Intersection. This bridge spans 1,335 m, featuring three lanes and a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour.

Another bridge is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2025. It will support traffic movement from Al Mina Street to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Sheikh Rashid Road. This three-lane bridge extends 1,210 metres and has a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour.

Additionally, a third bridge is planned for completion in the second quarter of 2025 to facilitate traffic flow from Al Mina Street to Al Wasl Road. This three-lane bridge spans 780 metres and is designed to accommodate 4,800 vehicles per hour.

The scope of Phase 4 also includes the construction of a new bridge, scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. This two-lane bridge will facilitate traffic from Jumeirah Street towards Al Mina Street and the Falcon Intersection. It spans 985 metres and has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The project also encompasses the development of 4.8 km of roads, along with enhancements to surface intersections on Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street. Additionally, it includes the construction of two pedestrian bridges — one on Sheikh Rashid Road and the other on Al Mina Street. The scope of work covers street lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage networks, and irrigation systems.

Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project aligns with RTA’s strategic objectives to fulfil the leadership’s vision by addressing the ongoing urban and infrastructural development along the corridor. It aims to meet the area’s growing needs by enhancing the road network and ensuring smooth traffic flow.

As one of the largest infrastructure initiatives currently undertaken by the RTA, Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project spans 13 km, encompassing Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street. The project includes the development of 15 intersections and serves both Deira and Bur Dubai, in addition to prominent developments such as Dubai Islands, Deira Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid.

The project is anticipated to benefit one million residents by ensuring free-flowing traffic along Al Shindagha Corridor, improving road capacity and operational efficiency, and reducing travel time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030. Additionally, it aims to enhance traffic safety standards, with projected cost savings from reduced travel time estimated at AED45 billion ($12.25 billion) over the next 20 years.

Bridge to Mall of Emirates

Meanwhile, as part of the expansion and development project for the entrances leading to Mall of the Emirates, RTA opened on Sunday (January 12), a direct access spanning 300 m and leading to Mall of the Emirates.

The bridge connects Sheikh Zayed Road to the Mall of the Emirates and is expected to help reduce congestion in one of the busiest districts of Dubai.

