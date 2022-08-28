An interchange project that will ensure free traffic movement across Dubai’s Al Shindagha Corridor and boost the capacity of Al Khaleej and Al Mina streets is now 55 per cent complete.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the Falcon Interchange Improvement Project is located between Al Khaleej, Khalid bin Al Waleed and Al Ghubaiba streets. The project links with the northern side of the Infinity Bridge (Al Shindagha Bridge).

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, explained that the interchange is part of Al Shindagha Roads Corridor Improvement Project, which extends 13km along Al Mina, Al Khaleej and Cairo streets. “It will also enhance traffic safety, provide entry/exit points for Rashid Port, and provide more parking spaces under the new bridge to serve the area,” said Al Tayer.

The construction works of the main northern bridge at the junction, the link with the Infinity Bridge and Deira side of Al Shindagha Tunnel, and the link with the improved junctions of Sheikh Rashid Street have been completed. “The capacity of bridges and tunnels under the project amount to 28,800 vehicles per hour,” said Al Tayer.

The project includes the construction of two bridges along Al Khaleej Street. The first bridge extends 750 metres northwards, and the second stretches 1,075 metres southwards. The bridges are comprised of six lanes in each direction with a capacity of up to 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Construction also includes a one-lane bridge extending 250 metres for right-turn from Khalid bin Al Waleed Street to Al Khaleej Street with a capacity of 1,600 vehicles per hour, and the construction of a two-lane 500 metres tunnel for left turns from Khaled bin Al Waleed St to Al Mina St capable of handling 3,200 vehicles per hour. A surface signalised junction links Al Khaleej with Al Ghubaiba and Khaled bin Al Waleed streets.

Al Shindagha Corridor Project is one of the biggest projects currently undertaken by the RTA. Due to the massive scope of the project, it had been split into seven phases. Six phases are completed: The intersection of Sheikh Rashid-Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Streets; entry/exit points of Deira Islands at the junction of Abu Bakr Al Siddique; improvement of the intersection of Omar bin Al Khattab and Al Musalla Streets with Al Khaleej Street; and flyovers of the Corniche Street, Infinity Bridge, and the slope of the Infinity Bridge, Deira side.

Plans of the project cover the improvements of Al Khaleej Street and its intersection with Abu Hail Street, and the junction of Sheikh Rashid Street with Jumeirah, Al Mina and Al Mankhool streets. Works also include the construction of bridges stretching 3.4km, tunnels extending 2.25km, six surface junctions, and roads extending 5.1km.

Future works also include the construction of southward bridges leading to Deira.

