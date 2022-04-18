DUBAI - Following the leading role of the United Arab Emirates in serving humanity and providing aid and assistance to the world’s population, the Dubai Customs’ Logistics City Centre provides its continuous support to facilitate processes and operations of companies and traders, and in particular in the shipments of the International Humanitarian City.

These efforts have a great impact on the arrival of humanitarian aid and supplies in record time to countries in need due to global crises, in addition to accelerating the completion of procedures for e-commerce companies, which witnessed a significant increase in demand during the past years.

"Dubai Logistics City Customs Centre completed 48,000 transactions and cleared goods valued at AED 1.6 billion in the 1st quarter of this year," said Sami Eisa, Senior Manager of Dubai Logistics City Customs Centre. "The centre supports international companies, including humanitarian missions, by accelerating procedures and providing all necessary support, especially for shipments from the International Humanitarian City, which is the largest humanitarian logistics centre in the world."

"We support the mission of Dubai Logistics City in attracting international firms and investments by introducing sophisticated and smart customs inspection services. This reflects the emirate’s competency and efficiency in providing the best logistics and customs services. Our Centre’s initiatives target the wellness and happiness of our employees to help develop their performance. The electronic lead procedure is an example of this, which helped with a faster clearance of shipments. At the same time, Dubai Customs engages clients in different initiatives organised by the Centre to know their needs and serve them better."