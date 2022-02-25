DP World’s purpose-built maritime hub Dubai Maritime City (DMC) has launched a 140 million dirham ($38 million) infrastructure project.

The new project is expected to integrate with the Mina Rashid area, home to QE2 Hotel, P&O Marinas and Marina Cubes.

Also known as Port Rashid, Mina Rashid is a man-made cruise terminal that previously hosted the city’s maritime cargo operations before they were moved to Jebel Ali Port in 2018.

The new infrastructure project will include the construction of sewerage and potable water networks, as well as a pressurised irrigation line, storm water network and a firefighting network.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to cement DMC’s position as a multi-purpose maritime hub and further strengthen Dubai’s status as a global maritime centre, a statement said.

“The timely launch of the infrastructure project is part of our commitment to enhance the growth of the UAE’s maritime sector. The new upgrades will certainly bring about a radical change,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group chairman and CEO of DP World.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com