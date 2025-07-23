DP World Trade Finance has mobilised over US$1 billion in working capital for businesses across emerging markets, helping close the global trade finance gap and keep goods moving through some of the world’s most challenging economic environments.

This milestone was achieved through a combination of DP World’s own lending operations and partnerships with more than 32 financial institutions globally, including J.P. Morgan, Standard Bank, NedBank and more. Their financing solutions, delivered alongside DP World’s logistics capabilities, have helped reduce risk and improve access to capital for underserved businesses of all sizes, thus lowering barriers to international trade.

By combining trade finance with logistics, DP World offers businesses both funding and real-time visibility into their supply chains. This integrated model helps lenders make faster, more informed decisions - unlocking capital where it’s needed most. The portfolio that DP World Trade Finance handles has also proven to create a very healthy loan book with high-quality assets, way better than the industry benchmarks, further reinforcing the effectiveness of this data-driven, integrated approach.

To date, DP World Trade Finance has enabled trade across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, supporting sectors including agriculture, metals, automotive, and engineering.

Commenting on this achievement, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said, "The growth of our trade finance business underscores the UAE’s role as a catalyst for global trade. By making capital more accessible, particularly in high-potential markets, we are shaping a trade system that is more inclusive and resilient.”

Sinan Ozcan, Senior Executive Officer, DP World Trade Finance, stated, “Cross-border trade is the engine of global economic growth, but access to affordable finance remains a critical barrier for many businesses, especially SMEs in emerging markets. Reaching this US$1 billion milestone reflects our commitment to changing that. Through DP World Trade Finance, we’ve created a network that connects businesses with capital, streamlines the financing process and enables trade to flow more consistently on a global scale.”

The global trade finance gap, estimated at US$2.5 trillion, continues to limit opportunities for businesses in developing economies, particularly those without access to traditional financing due to limited credit histories, lack of collateral, or weaker balance sheets that classify them as high risk.