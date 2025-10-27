DP World has launched the rollout of its state-of-the-art Port Community System (PCS) in Kenya, marking a major milestone in the country’s journey toward more efficient and transparent trade.

As the gateway to more than a dozen landlocked nations in East and Central Africa, the Port of Mombasa handles a significant portion of the region’s imports and exports, making its digital transformation critical to strengthening Africa’s trade competitiveness.

The PCS was developed in collaboration with EMEA Port Logistics, and implemented with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Government of Kenya. While DP World does not operate the Port of Mombasa, the new system enables all port users, both public and private, to benefit from enhanced cargo visibility, improved operational efficiency and faster cargo clearance.

Mahmood Albastaki, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World, emphasised the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation across Africa’s trade corridors: “Digitisation is no longer optional; it’s essential for unlocking the full potential of African trade. By introducing this platform in Kenya, we are connecting Africa’s ports to the digital economy and setting a new regional benchmark for digital integration and transparency.”

Through the PCS, users including importers, exporters, freight forwarders, transport companies, and customs agents will gain access to a comprehensive suite of digital tools covering cargo tracking, gate booking, billing, payments and real-time status updates.

Once fully operational, the system is expected to cut cargo clearance times by up to 30%, improving turnaround for more than 3,000 port users annually. For the Kenya Ports Authority, the PCS will enable smarter gate operations, improved control of cargo movements, and reduced dwell times, strengthening Mombasa’s position as a leading maritime hub that connects East and Central Africa to global markets.

The PCS builds on DP World’s recent collaboration with the Government of Kenya through the eCitizen platform, which supports the digitalisation of customs and government services to create a more transparent, efficient and data-driven trade environment.