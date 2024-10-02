UAE - DP World has welcomed two newly built vessels to its Marine Services fleet, further strengthening its commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

The newbuild vessels, Navios Utmost and Navios Unite were officially named at a naming ceremony at the Changhong shipyard in Zhoushan, China. They will join the Unifeeder fleet as part of a fleet renewal plan to deploy more efficient vessels as the company continues to test alternative fuels and monitor the availability of fuel supplies.

Both are Sapphire 5300 compact gearless container vessels, which feature cutting-edge maritime technologies designed to enhance cargo handling efficiency, reduce operational costs and contribute to a more sustainable maritime industry.

Fuel savings

The vessel’s hull optimisation and energy-saving technologies are also designed to maximise fuel efficiency and minimise their carbon footprint. For example, the Navios Utmost is expected to save approximately 1,700 metric tonnes of bunker fuel annually, leading to 15% to 20% reduction in its carbon emissions for its intended routes.

The compact design also allows for greater manoeuvrability and access to smaller ports, including inland terminals, opening new opportunities to expand supply chain networks.

The Navios Utmost will be integrated into Unifeeder’s Far East Madras Express Service (FME), while the Navios Unite will join our Asian Gulf India Service (AGI).

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “Investing in these state-of-the-art vessels underlines DP World’s unwavering commitment to driving sustainability and operational efficiency across the global maritime sector. By integrating advanced technologies, we are reducing our environmental impact while enhancing the flexibility and reliability of our services. These vessels are a significant step forward in our efforts to reshape the future of global trade, ensuring it remains resilient and sustainable.”

Vital link

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, remarked: “Our extensive network provides a vital link in regional and global supply chains, offering easy access to satellite ports. The addition of these new vessels enhances our ability to deliver flexible, reliable services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This investment strengthens our operational capabilities and reinforces our commitment to delivering value through an agile, efficient fleet. Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuous innovation and investment to ensure the seamless flow of global trade.”

The vessels are part of DP World Marine Services’ broader commitment to continually upgrading its fleet to ensure efficient and sustainable operations to support the growth of trade across the regions it serves.

This year, Unifeeder Group completed long-term charter agreements for methanol-capable feeder vessels. Other recent initiatives include a strategic collaboration with MPC Container Ships ASA to invest in Energy Efficiency Technology, as well as the launch of ‘GreenBox’, a new carbon insetting solution to decarbonise the seaborne sections of customers’ supply chains.

