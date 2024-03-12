UAE – Mubasher: DP World has launched over 100 freight forwarding offices globally in line with its expansion plans aimed at supporting customers navigating the complexities of global trade.

This came amid growing disruptions to global trade from climate change, geopolitics and macroeconomics, according to a press release.

The inaugurated offices employ 1,000 staff, adding to DP World's team of 108,000 employees. This is expected to grow over the next 12 months, helping move more than 10% of global trade annually.

DP World's latest expansion is increasing the size of its global logistics team to over 45,000 employees in addition to contributing to the company's total global workforce of around 110,000 people.

These employees are distributed across a diversified portfolio of logistics services that include ports and terminals, marine services, and logistics.

Beat Simon, Group COO of Logistics at DP World, said: "Our asset–appropriate approach is a step-change for the freight forwarding industry that puts customers in the driving seat with more visibility and control and giving them the confidence to trade in today's global market”

"As we continue to grow our freight forwarding footprint, we are building a network that will cover more than 90% of global trade. We are focused on densifying our network as we build a best-in-class, strong and resilient global capability," Simon added.

Marco Nazzari, VP of Commercial Freight Forwarding at DP World, commented: "Our freight forwarding service uses our proprietary digital technology solutions to simplify global trade for our customers and give them more control.”

“However, it's not just our digital solutions that offer a next-gen freight forwarding service: our people are foundational to our customers' success. We employ over 1,000 team members and will continue to grow,” Nazzari added.

The official noted: "Leveraging an asset-appropriate approach, DP World utilises its digital tools, alongside the expertise and local know-how of its team, to make freight forwarding easier and more resilient from end to end."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).