Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro will start a new metrolink service starting Sunday, June 4, 2023.

The new route is M303 from Bin Mahmoud station.

According to the map, there are 13 bus stops, including Al Khaleej Street, B-Ring Road (near Rawdat Al Khail Health Center), Al Betteel Street (near Dusit D2), C-Ring Road (one near Turkish Hospital), and The Westin Doha area.

The metrolink is a free bus service but users need to download the free QR Code on the Karwa Journey Planner App - Android or iOs.

metrolink operating hours:

Sunday to Wednesday: 5:30 am - 11:59 pm

Thursday: 5:30 am - 1 am

Friday: 2 pm - 1 am

Saturday: 6 am - 11:59 pm

