UAE - DHL Global Forwarding is strengthening its MEA team with a series of new appointments this year, besides expanding its footprint in the North Africa region with the addition of Morocco to its North Africa cluster.

Olivier Laurent has been appointed as the new Country Manager of DHL Abu Dhabi. Laurent comes with over 13 years of experience in the Middle East in the transport and logistics industry. In his new role, Laurent will also focus on developing DHL’s Luxury Goods, Fashion and French multinational companies.

Mary Oxley has been appointed Vice President Sales and Marketing, MEA and will be based in Dubai. Oxley comes with over two decades of experience in the industry and most recently worked as the Regional Sector Head Consumer & Retail Asia Pacific, based in Singapore.

Market knowledge

“We are delighted to welcome Mary and Olivier at DHL Global Forwarding. Both of them bring tremendous experience, market knowledge and skills to the table, and we could not have picked a better team to take the business forward in 2022. DHL Global Forwarding will continue to invest in the right markets and business segments to support the rapid growth of the freight market.

“The demand for our logistics solutions reached a new all-time high last year, driven by the significant increase in global trade, strong e-commerce and rise in shipment volumes. We look forward to continuing this growth trajectory this year with an even stronger team in place,” says Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding, Middle East & Africa.

DHL is also expanding its North Africa Cluster, which will include Morocco from the beginning of 2023. Magued Ragheb, who is currently responsible for Egypt, Libya and newly opened Algeria market, will take on the additional responsibility of managing Morocco. Magued spent 13 years in the Air Freight department at DHL, and comes with strong background in cargo operations, capacity optimisation as well as, marketing and commercial roles.

