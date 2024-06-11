Bahrain - In a significant milestone for Bahrain’s logistics sector, DHL Express has unveiled a €218-million expansion of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) hub at the Bahrain International Airport.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy, inaugurated the expansion, marking a crucial step in solidifying the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional logistics gateway.

According to a report from Bahrain News Agency, the finance minister was received by John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express; Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa, Chairman of the board of directors of DHL Express Bahrain; and Noor Suliman, CEO of DHL Express MENA.

Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Minister of Transportation and Communications; Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce; and Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa, President of Customs, were present at the opening ceremony.

Shaikh Salman toured the new facilities, where he was briefed on the expansion’s objectives and the latest services offered by DHL Express.

The new facilities span an area of 54,000 sq m, accommodate 12 DHL aircraft, and process over 2 million shipments annually. This investment underscores DHL Express’s unwavering confidence in the local and regional markets, as well as its commitment to offer cutting-edge logistics solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the global arena.

The Finance Minister lauded the project’s importance, emphasising Bahrain’s commitment in supporting the logistics sector, which plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth and enhancing the Kingdom’s competitiveness on both regional and international fronts.

He further highlighted the sector’s significance in contributing to the development agenda led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Noor Suliman, CEO of DHL Express MENA, described the expansion as one of the company’s most substantial recent investments, underscoring DHL Express’s confidence in the local and regional markets, as well as its commitment to offer cutting-edge logistics solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the global arena.

With a near five-decade presence in Bahrain, DHL Express has established the largest regional logistics centre in the Middle East, reinforcing the Kingdom’s reputation as a strategic logistics hub.

