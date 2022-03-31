Bahrain - DHL Express MENA has launched a direct flight from Bahrain to Istanbul, following the signing of a lease agreement with Texel Air whereby DHL has contracted the cargo operator’s Boeing 737-800BCF aircraft for this route.

This move supports DHL’s Middle East network optimisation strategy which aims to increase air efficiencies and enhance transit times, the company said.

The new Bahrain-Istanbul-Bahrain flight will be operated six times weekly and will significantly reduce transit times by 24 hours for time definite shipments between Turkey and the Middle East, capitalising on an overnight service and earlier arrivals into DHL’s new Istanbul facility.

Richard Gale, Head of DHL Aviation Middle East and Africa, said: “We are excited to expand our footprint into Turkey by integrating Istanbul into DHL’s extensive network of direct touchpoints, further consolidating our strong network position in the region. The new flight route will support a more efficient re-direction of volume between Asia, the Middle East and Turkey via our Bahrain Hub, and significantly enhance service improvement through a best-in-class overnight time definite capability. We are continuously assessing market needs and creating routing solutions to maintain a well-connected international network and better service high demand destinations; and the Istanbul flight is one in a series of new route additions we will be launching this year.”

The contracted Boeing 737-800BCF has a maximum gross payload capability of 23,950 kg and is the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class, supporting DHL’s objectives of improving its environmental footprint in line with its zero-emissions strategy.

George Chisholm, Texel Air Director, stated: “We are extremely pleased to have signed with global logistics giant DHL and to be supporting their network expansion strategy through leasing of our newly-acquired Boeing 737-800BCF. The proven versatility of these planes will ensure DHL continues to deliver on its mission for greater speed, reliability and efficiency. We strive to form partnerships with industry specialists and to enable them to meet their targets through the provision of resourceful cargo solutions complemented by uncompromised level of customer service.”

