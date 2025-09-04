Turkey-based logistics company Horoz Lojistik agreed with Chinese online marketplace Temu to provide delivery services for Temu's e-commerce operations in the local Turkish market, it said on Wednesday.

The strategic partnership aims to ensure fast and secure delivery within Turkey for high-volume products sold by Temu, or those more than 30 kilograms, Horoz said. The collaboration is also expected to create synergies within e-commerce logistics. (Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Miraç Eren Dereli; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)