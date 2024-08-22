Jeddah: Under the patronage of Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, has inaugurated Maersk's largest global logistics investment at Jeddah Islamic Port, with a total investment value of SAR 1.3 billion.



The event was attended by the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, as well as several leaders from the Kingdom’s logistics and maritime sectors.



Following the inauguration, Eng. Al-Jasser stated that this logistics zone is one of eight at Jeddah Islamic Port launched with private sector investments. He noted that this initiative is part of the Saudi Ports Authority's and the transport and logistics system’s strategy to develop logistics zones in Saudi ports through partnerships with the private sector and major national and international specialized companies.



The goal, he said, is to enhance the efficiency of logistics services, boost operational capabilities at the Kingdom’s ports, and solidify its leading role on the global maritime map. Eng. Al-Jasser emphasized the significant support that the transport and logistics system receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.



He also highlighted that the Saudi port sector is undergoing unprecedented advancements, with major improvements in operational efficiency, record achievements in international indicators, growth in maritime routes, and increased maritime connectivity with countries around the world.



Additionally, Eng. Al-Jasser revealed that foreign investment inflows in this sector have exceeded SAR 10 billion over the past four years, contributing to economic growth, knowledge transfer, and the creation of over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. This also strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.



He further stated that the new logistics zone at Jeddah Islamic Port will operate using renewable energy, with 70% of its power generated from solar panels. “It will contribute both service-wise and developmentally to supporting the Kingdom’s economic activity by providing highly efficient logistics services, supporting trade and export activities to international markets, and enhancing supply chain and logistics operations,” he said.



The logistics zone spans an area of 225,000 square meters and includes storage and distribution areas that can accommodate imports and expo