Bahrain - Denso, a leader in car AC systems in Bahrain, said it has been granted a licence by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT) to carry out traffic inspection services for motorcycles at its facility in Arad.

The new licence complements the company’s existing authorization to conduct traffic inspections for cars and further expands its range of services to better serve customers, said a statement from Denso.

Since its launch in 2020, the group's Arad facility has been operational for traffic inspection and vehicle servicing needs.

It offers a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle technical examinations, service and mechanical repairs, periodic maintenance, engine and transmission repairs, air conditioning repairs, brake and suspension repairs, tire repairs/changing, balancing and wheel alignment, general electrical jobs, and a car wash.

Head of Service Operations for Denso Bahrain Fadhel Qamber said: "With the addition of traffic inspection services for motorcycles, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing convenient and reliable automotive solutions to the community."

"The Denso Arad facility is now one of only a few trusted locations approved for inspection of both motorcycles and cars, with waiting time as low as 5 minutes," stated Fadhel.

"The facility is also designed to enhance customer comfort with an air-conditioned waiting area and customer lounge. We are proud to offer this new service to our customers, which will soon be available at our Salmabad facility too," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).