DUBAI - During the first half of 2024, Dubai’s Roads, and Transport Authority (RTA) conducted 23,050 inspections to ensure the safety of tyres on heavy vehicles operating on Dubai's roads.

The inspections aimed to educate motorists about tyre safety standards and their critical role in public safety. This campaign aligns with RTA’s continuous efforts to improve road safety and security in Dubai

Inspections were conducted by the Licensing Activities Monitoring Department of RTA's Licensing Agency, in collaboration with the Traffic Department of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency and Continental Tyres.



Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of the Licensing Agency, RTA, said, “The inspections were conducted on five major roads frequented by trucks and heavy vehicles: Al Maktoum Airport Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Road, Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Lehbab Road. These checks focused on promoting mobility safety, raising awareness about tyre conditions, and improving overall traffic safety."

“These inspections during the first half of this year led to a 50 percent decrease in fines for 'non-roadworthy tyres' compared to the same period in 2023. Moreover, the ongoing tyre safety checks by RTA’s field teams have contributed to a 20 percent reduction in traffic incidents between 2022 and 2023,” Al Ali added.

“The purpose of these campaigns is not to issue fines or impose penalties, but to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to the correct technical specifications for vehicles, including tyres, which are vital for the safety of drivers and all road users,” Al Ali said.