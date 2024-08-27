RIYADH — Riyadh Mayoralty has unveiled the initial phase of the Riyadh Parking project, a key component of the city’s Public Parking plan. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life by organizing public parking, reducing cases of illegal parking, and facilitating the flow of traffic.



The first phase involves establishing and managing over 24,000 parking lots on streets, as well as managing over 140,000 parking lots in residential neighborhoods. Twelve districts, including Al-Wurood, Al-Rahmaniyah, western Al-Olaya, Al-Morouj, King Fahd, and Al-Sulaymaniyah, as well as four southern districts, will be covered in this phase.



Beyond traffic management, the project seeks to revitalize local economies by encouraging commercial activity near public parking areas. By providing convenient parking solutions, the project aims to attract more shoppers and sellers.



The project is the result of a partnership between Remat Al-Riyadh Development Company, the mayoralty’s development arm, and solutions by STC, a leading digital transformation company. This partnership will oversee the establishment, management, operation, and maintenance of public parking lots in the capital city.



The project aligns with the Riyadh Municipality’s commitment to supporting the private sector and achieving the goals of Vision 2030. By implementing sustainable solutions for public parking and leveraging smart city technologies, the municipality aims to improve the city’s overall quality of life.

