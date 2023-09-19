Under the partnership, Careem customers will be entitled to a 30% discount on up to four rides per month to and from any Sultan branch and location in Kuwait, excluding Sultan Express stores.

General Manager, Ride-Hailing - UAE, GCC, and Jordan at Careem, Antonio Al Asmar, said: "This collaboration is driven by our efforts to forge new relationships with partners in Kuwait and elevate the Careem experience."

COO of Sultan, Bassam Zantout, said: "This partnership exemplifies our dedication to putting our customers in the driver's seat, not only saving time but also putting money back in their pockets. Sultan and Careem's alliance promises an enhanced, cost-effective experience for all."

