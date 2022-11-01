Ride-hailing app Careem will offer rides from Dammam and Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia for football fans travelling from the kingdom to Qatar’s FIFA World Cup matches.

The company, which was originally founded in Dubai in 2012, expanded to Qatar in 2013, and now operates across the region, has also added 1,000 cars to its Qatar fleet, an increase of 50%, in the run up to the competition, which kicks off on November 20.

Careem said the inter-country rides, which have one-way travel times of between four and five hours, can be booked a day in advance.

Careem’s general manager for the GCC, Antonio Al Asmar said all Qatari residents will now be able to sign up for Careem using their private cars during the World Cup.

“This will increase the supply of transport options for visitors, while also creating even more flexible earning opportunities for residents,” he said.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

