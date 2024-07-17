BMW is recalling 1,145 vehicles in the United States over a potential issue that may cause the airbag on the driver's side to explode during deployment, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The NHTSA said the issue, caused by a manufacturing defect, may potentially result in sharp fragments striking the driver or other occupants.

The recall includes some 2015 6 Series Gran Coupe, 2014 5 Series Gran Turismo and 2014 5 Series sedans, among others.

The driver's front air bag will be replaced, free of charge, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)



Reuters