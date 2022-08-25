Saudi Arabia - Bahri Logistics will provide a full spectrum of logistics solutions which includes customs clearance assistance, storage provisions, and world-class delivery services following a partnership with channels by stc.

Bahri Logistics is a business unit of Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, and channels by stc is the exclusive sales and distribution arm of stc group, with operations in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

The contract was signed by Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Logistics and Ali Alhudhayf, Acting VP of Human Resources and Logistics Support at channels by stc.

Highest standard

Basalom said: “Bahri’s selection for this significant contract underlines our reputation for providing services of the highest standard across a broad range of industries, including the growing telecommunications sector.”

“At Bahri, we are proud to deliver a greater level of quality and efficiency throughout our operations to ensure the seamless flow of goods and services for our valued customers,” added Basalom. “We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with channels by stc as it seeks to further expand its business in Saudi Arabia.”

The new contract confirms the leading positions of Bahri and channels by stc and serves as a strong indication of both companies’ capacity to provide the best services in various areas, which include the flourishing telecom sector.

Long-term partnership

With both organisations looking forward to a successful and long-term partnership, the contract represents an important step in implementing the strategy of both parties toward developing Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector.

