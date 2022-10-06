DP World added more than 23,000 nautical miles of new trade routes across the globe in the first three quarters of 2022, equivalent to a complete circumnavigation of the earth.

The new routes -- connecting the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East -- are already opening new trading opportunities for cargo owners, better access to goods and services for underserved populations, and providing alternatives to globally congested routes and ports across the globe.

"Our purpose is to make trade flow. By bringing together our world-leading capabilities in road, rail, sea and ports, we’re able to provide new trading opportunities that connect cargo owners with their customers, whatever their products and wherever they are in the world," Tiemen Meester, chief operating officer of Ports and Terminals at DP World, said.

"Our new routes provide Central American fruit suppliers access to Asia, the UK and Western Europe, and African citrus growers access to new markets in the Middle East and South Asia," he said.

"Ultimately, we aim to create better, more sustainable and more efficient ways to move cargo for our customers. We use cutting-edge innovations that create new ways to take goods to market where none exist or add alternatives where supply chains are subpar," Meester added.

New routes created so far in 2022 include connections between India, Middle East and Africa; multiple new routes connecting smaller ports with Rotterdam in Europe; and new connections between Latin America, Europe and Asia.

These include a new route connecting Ecuador’s fruit and cocoa producers to Asia for the first. French shipping line, CMA CGM launched a new service in August from DP World Posorja at Guayaquil port, connecting the country to Asia. This new direct connection route uses 11 vessels on rotation, improving transit times to Asia.

After three years of uninterrupted operations at Posorja, the new service will help position Guayaquil and Ecuador as a key hub, not just for the west coast of South America, but also the South Pacific.

The new routes are part of a concerted effort by DP World to provide end-to-end logistics solutions, enabling the seamless movement of goods from the point of production to the end-user through innovative technology and global intermodal transportation services across shipping, rail and road.

