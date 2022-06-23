UAE - Amazon has inaugurated its largest delivery station in Abu Dhabi, as the company prepares for hosting the Prime Day event in July.

Spanning 4,700 square metres, the high-tech delivery station is the second largest in UAE, offering same-day and one-day deliveries to customers across Abu Dhabi, according to a press release on Thursday.

In line with Abu Dhabi’s innovation agenda, Amazon’s new station introduces its latest last-mile delivery technology to Abu Dhabi.

The launch of the new facility came following Amazon’s announcement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in November 2021 about the opening of its most technologically advanced Fulfillment Centre in the region in the capital within 2023.

The Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Ronaldo Mouchawar, said: "By empowering the wider e-commerce ecosystem to get products to customers faster and more conveniently, we are ultimately improving the shopping experience for all customers."

Meanwhile, the Acting Director-General of ADIO, Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, commented: "The opening of Amazon’s new delivery station and planned Fulfillment Centre in 2023 will establish Abu Dhabi as a major global hub for e-commerce and logistics."

