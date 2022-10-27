Saudi Arabia - Alstom, a global leader in green and smart mobility, has announced the opening of its new regional office in Saudi capital Riyadh.

It will serve as a hub for the development of Alstom’s operations across the Gulf and the wider region, providing marketing, tax and finance services to the region, in addition to railway maintenance services, supplier quality development and monitoring.

Within this new regional office, Alstom will bring its condition-based and predictive maintenance solution, HealthHub to Riyadh to support the railway infrastructure innovations in Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom’s HealthHub digital centre will start monitoring a fleet of 748 cars in real-time for Riyadh Metro, Jeddah Airport People Mover, and Haramain High-Speed Train.

According to Alstom, The centre will be operated by a team of rail mobility engineers and data scientists with an opportunity to provide advanced expertise and digital services to both Alstom and non-Alstom rolling stock, infrastructure and signalling in and outside of the Kingdom.

It will also serve to further leverage Saudi Vision 2030 to encourage regional talent development, and actively build localized capability in the Kingdom, in alignment with Alstom’s growth.

"Saudi Arabia has been a home for Alstom for over 70 years, and Alstom is proud to be fortifying its presence in the kingdom. Establishing the HealthHub digital centre and a new regional office in Riyadh will provide Alstom with the opportunity to access high-echelon talent and contribute to the next chapter of the Kingdom’s development," said a company spokesman.

Launched in 2014, HealthHub is Alstom’s proven solution for condition-based and predictive maintenance, continuously monitoring the health of railway assets, maximising availability and reliability, while optimising lifecycle costs.

"HealthHub anticipates faults before they occur, avoiding over-maintenance, reducing the need for physical inspection, and decreasing train downtime by up to 30%. Today, HealthHub technology monitors over 18,000 cars from 90 different fleets around the world including in the UAE, Morocco, and Algeria," he stated.

Alstom first arrived in Saudi Arabia in the 1950s. Since then, Alstom has become a key contributor to the advancement of the region's transport infrastructure.

"It is providing operation and maintenance services for Lines 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Riyadh Metro. For the Haramain high-speed rail line between Mecca and Medina, Alstom supplied Talgo with the Mitrac TC 3300 propulsion equipment and Flexifloat high speed bogies for the powerheads of the 35 very high-speed trains as well as the VIP train for the 450km line and is contracted with the maintenance," said the spokesman.

Additionally, Alstom is responsible for the construction of King Abdullah Financial District's monorail transit system, he stated.

Finally, Alstom is the supplier and operation and maintenance provide of the turnkey Innovia APM 300 automated people mover system at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, he added.

