AJMAN - The number of eco-friendly vehicles in Ajman's taxi and limousine fleet—affiliated with Ajman Transport Authority—increased by 21.4% in the first half of this year, rising to 2,231 compared to 1,837 during the same period in 2023.

Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at Ajman Transport Authority, stated, "This increase is part of our strategic plans and clear targets. The Transport Authority aims to convert the entire fleet of taxis to eco-friendly vehicles by 2030."

He added that the authority's plan focuses on applying sustainability indicators to leverage clean energy sources, which help preserve the environment while ensuring better transportation system performance.

The fleet now includes vehicles powered by natural gas and electricity and hydrogen and hybrid vehicles that contribute to reducing carbon emissions.