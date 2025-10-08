AD Ports Group has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aimed at accelerating innovation in digital trade, smart logistics, and responsible automation of port operations across MENA and global markets.

The collaboration brings together AD Ports Group’s expertise in digitalisation, smart port infrastructure, and AI-enabled logistics, with UNDP’s global mandate in governance, policy, and inclusive development.

The collaboration seeks to promote resilient trade ecosystems and support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through this agreement, the Parties intend to cooperate across a number of mutually reinforcing areas. These include developing scalable digital platforms that enhance transparency, efficiency, and interoperability across trade and logistics systems; advancing artificial intelligence technologies to transform supply chain management, trade finance, and customs processes; and supporting the adoption of automation and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in port operations to improve resilience, safety, and sustainability.

The collaboration also envisions joint research, case studies, and policy insights to inspire sustainable innovation, alongside co-hosting conferences and high-level forums to amplify the role of digitalisation and AI in shaping the future of global trade.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “Our collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme underscores our commitment to driving sustainable innovation in trade and logistics. By combining our expertise in smart port solutions with UNDP’s global development mandate, we aim to foster inclusive and resilient trade ecosystems that not only enhance efficiency but also support the broader UN Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we are laying the foundation for a smarter, more sustainable future in global trade.”

Abdallah Al Dardari, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States - United Nations Development Programme, added, “Digital transformation is essential for building smart, inclusive and secure trade systems that empower communities, strengthen resilience, reduce inequalities and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, our partnership with AD Ports Group harnesses AI and digital innovation to transform trade, focusing on sustainability, inclusivity and efficiency.”

With presence in nearly 170 countries, UNDP partners with governments and institutions worldwide to promote sustainable development, eradicate poverty, and strengthen governance and the rule of law. Through this strategic collaboration agreement, AD Ports Group and UNDP reaffirm their shared commitment to advancing digitalisation and sustainability in the maritime and logistics sectors.

The agreement reflects a shared ambition to serve as catalysts for innovation and sustainable growth while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for trade, logistics, and smart port infrastructure.