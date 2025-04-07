AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, has appointed Mar Construction Civil & Obras Publicas - LDA to design and build the topside and marine infrastructure of the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal, located in Angola’s largest port.

Additionally, AD Ports Group has engaged Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair & Partners to provide Project Management and Construction Supervision Services for the project.

The modernisation project involves extensive upgrades, transforming the terminal into a modern general cargo, container, and roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) facility. With a depth of 16m, it will be the only terminal in the Port of Luanda capable of accommodating Super Post-Panamax vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units).

The terminal’s 192,000 sqm area will be optimised for high-density container handling and equipped with cutting-edge technology and IT systems. The extensive modernisation works are expected to be completed in Q1 2027.

Once ready, new container handling equipment will be installed, significantly increasing container capacity from 25,000 TEUs to 350,000 TEUs and Ro-Ro volumes to over 40,000 vehicles.

The Port of Luanda handles approximately 76% of Angola’s container and general cargo, serving as a crucial maritime gateway for landlocked neighbours, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia.

Under a 20-year concession agreement with the Luanda Port Authority signed in April 2024, AD Ports Group committed to invest $250 million through 2026 to modernise the terminal.

Early this year in January, AD Ports Group commenced its long-term management of the multipurpose terminal, driving forward the Group’s expansion into sub-Saharan Africa and reinforcing its commitment to enhancing regional logistics infrastructure.

On the new contract awards, Mohamed Eidha Tannaf AlMenhali, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, said this modernisation initiative will not only transform Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal into a state-of-the-art facility but also significantly enhance its capacity and efficiency.

"By accommodating Super Post-Panamax vessels and increasing container and Ro-Ro handling capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers and clients in the region with superior service and seamless logistics solutions," he stated.

According to him, AD Ports Group has expanded into Africa over the past three years, announcing more than $800 million in planned investments in the maritime and shipping, ports and logistics sectors in Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Angola.

"This project demonstrates our dedication to supporting the economic growth of Angola and its neighbouring countries, ensuring that the port remains a vital gateway for global trade," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).