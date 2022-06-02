ADNOC Logistics & Services, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has announced that it is set to add three additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels to its fleet.

The new-build carriers, each with a capacity of 175,000m3, bring the total number of vessels on order to five, with deliveries scheduled in 2025 and 2026, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Last April, ADNOC L&S announced plans to acquire two LNG carriers.

The fleet expansion will support ADNOC’s LNG business and significant growth plans, according to Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

The LNG carriers will be built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China, which ADNOC L&S had previously commissioned in 2020 to build five very large gas carriers for AW Shipping, its joint venture company with China’s Wanhua Chemical Group.

Over the past two years, the company has acquired 16 deep-sea vessels, including eight very large crude carriers in 2021 that added 16 million barrels of capacity. The company also acquired six product tankers that expanded fleet capacity to more than one million metric tonnes.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

