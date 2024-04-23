TOKYO - Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to participate in a $7 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the United Arab Emirates, teaming up with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and others, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

ADNOC will participate with a stake of around 60% and Mitsui with 10% of the project, the Nikkei said, adding Mitsui's investment is estimated to be several tens of billions of yen.

Other oil majors Shell, BP and Total Energies are also expected to invest, the report said.

The companies aim to produce about 10 million metric tons of LNG per year, the report said.

